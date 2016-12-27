BJP rebuts charge of anti-Dalit politics

more-in

The BJP on Tuesday launched a counter-attack on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati after she called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah “anti-Dalit” following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) spotlight on bank accounts related to her.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the BSP chief had made the allegations to hide her “corruption” behind the veil of Dalit identity.

“Her allegations are baseless and we reject it with the contempt they deserve. If the Enforcement Directorate does a routine exercise, why is she so rattled? Will your corruption be hidden in the name of Dalits? Does Mayawati want to say that her corruption should be seen as a fight against Dalits? It is an insult of Dalits,” Mr. Prasad said addressing a press conference.

‘A bigger question’

He pointed out that Ms. Mayawati did not deny the deposits in the BSP’s account, stating that “it raises a bigger question. Is it a donation or money conversion exercise?” The development of Dalits could not be “mortgaged” to corruption, he said.

Mr. Prasad also made light of her claim that ₹104 crore found in the BSP’s bank account in Delhi had come by way of political donations and that those were converted into high denomination notes before being deposited after the note ban kicked in on November 8.

He also rejected her claim that the ED’s action was linked to her assertion that the BJP was pushing the SP and the Congress for an alliance for the U.P. Assembly elections.