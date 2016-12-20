BJP-SAD alliance sweeps Chandigarh municipal polls

more-in

The BJP-Akali alliance registered a thumping win in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections on Tuesday by securing 21 out of 26 seats.

An official election spokesperson said here that BJP has won 20 wards while the Shiromani Akali Dal has secured one seat, the Congress has registered win in 4 wards while one seat has gone to an independent.

Ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly elections, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections were being seen as a litmus test for the BJP in the wake of Centre's ''demonetisation'' decision.

Elated over the victory, BJP supporters were seen celebrating outside party office in Chandigarh, who termed this win as a victory in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political campaigning during the MC election was overshadowed by the ''demonetisation'' issue.

While the BJP made efforts to reap in electoral benefits on demonetisation, the Congress party had approached people pointing out that demonetisation was an ill-conceived decision and has brought great hardships to people.



The polling was held on December 18 and 59.54 per cent voters had exercised their franchise.

A total of 122 candidates, including 67 Independents, contested the civic polls. The total number of voters were 5,07,627, including 2,37,374 women voters.

The BSP too had fielded candidates in 17 wards.

Chandigarh MC has 36 members out of which 26 are elected while 9 are nominated councillors. Another one is the Member of Parliament, who is an ex-officio member of the House.