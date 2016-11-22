BJP, Cong. not violated FCRA, Centre tells SC

more-in

The two parties have accepted funds from London-based multinational firm Vedanta for political activities

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress had not committed any violations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 by accepting funds from the London-based multinational firm Vedanta for political activities.

Two appeals

The government clarified its position before a Bench led by Justice J.S. Khehar in a hearing on two separate appeals filed by the BJP and the Congress against a Delhi High Court decision in 2014 that the parties violated the FCRA by receiving funds from a “foreign source.” The High Court had ordered the government and the Election Commission to take appropriate action against the two parties under the Representation of the People Act and the FCRA.

However, the government said both parties were in the clear owing to certain amendments made with “retrospective effect” in the FCRA in 2010.

‘Retrospective effect’

The Bench, however, asked the Congress and the BJP to clarify their positions by November 29, the next date of hearing. The court said if the amendments in the FCRA indeed had a “retrospective” effect, the appeals filed by the parties would by default become infructuous.

Advocate Pranav Sachdeva, appearing for Association for Democratic Rights on whose petition the High Court had passed the order, countered that the FCRA amendments made in 2010 did not protect donations received by the parties in 2007 and 2009. It was alleged that these transactions were governed by the earlier FCRA Act of 1976.

However, senior advocate Mohan Parasaran, for the Congress, said he was willing to argue on merits to prove that the 2010 amendments in the FCRA included within its ambit the donations made in 2007 and 2009.

HC order challenged

Both political parties had challenged the High Court decision of 2014, which held that Vedanta was a foreign company as per the Companies Act and therefore, the Anil Aggarwal-owned company and its subsidiaries, Sterlite and Sesa, were ‘foreign sources’ under the FCRA.

Majority shares

In an affidavit, the government said that since the majority shares of these companies were held by Indians, they did not come under the category of foreign companies.

In fact, the FCRA 2010 provides that a company “shall not be deemed a foreign source” if the nominal value of share capital is within the limits specified for foreign investments under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, or associated rules and regulations.

The definition of what comprises a ‘foreign source’ under FCRA 2010 includes companies in which more than one-half of the nominal value of its share capital is held by the following entities: a government of a foreign country or territory; foreign citizens, corporations incorporated abroad; trusts, societies or associations set up abroad; or a foreign company.