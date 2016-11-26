BJP’s Bihar land deals come under scanner

more-in

State’s ruling parties and Cong. leaders in Delhi call for probe

: Opposition solidarity on the demonetisation issue was on display again on Friday: Leaders of Bihar’s ruling alliance in Patna and Congress leaders in Delhi simultaneously demanded a probe into land purchases made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on demonetisation on November 8.

“How come the BJP purchased lands in different districts of Bihar just a week before demonetisation was announced by the PM?… It’s not just a coincidence but a scam that needs to be probed,” said JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar. The demand was echoed by RJD leader and party MLA Bhai Birendra.

Congress charge

In Delhi, Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala, flanked by spokespersons Rajiv Gowda and Sushmita Dev, alleged that the deposit of money in bank accounts of BJP leaders, as well as “documents now prove” that BJP leaders bought land just before the demonetisation.

“Modiji's mask of fighting black money has come off. Stop mocking the people of India and Parliament… Make all BJP accounts public...tell us the details of all property purchased by BJP leaders over the last one year and the truth of the demonetisation scam will be out,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Later, he posted some of the papers allegedly pertaining to the land deals on his Twitter handle and alleged that demonetisation was the biggest scam that “needs to be probed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).”

The papers appear to say that land plots were purchased by the BJP in Bihar’s Madhepura, Katihar, Madhubani, Lakhisarai, Kishanganj and Arwal districts. Names of three state BJP leaders — Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Sanjeev Chaurasia and Lalu Babu Prasad — are mentioned in the papers. The size of the acquired plots ranges from from 250 sq feet to about half an acre. Their value ranges between Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 1.16 crore.

BJP denies wrongdoing

However, BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia told journalists that land had been purchased not only in Bihar but in other places to construct party offices. Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and BJP leader Prem Kumar told The Hindu that the BJP had purchased the land plots at the circle rate fixed by the State government. “It was meant for constructing party offices… there was nothing wrong in it,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, opposition parties that had been seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence and response to the demonetisation debate in the House ratcheted up their demand a notch: On Friday, they asked him to apologise for “wrongly accusing the opposition of holding black money”. If this is part of an escalation of aggression against the Modi government, following the Prime Minister’s remarks on Friday morning when he spoke at a book launch event in another part of Parliament House, there is a sense this will also ensure that he does not come in on Monday to the Rajya Sabha, make a quick statement when the attendance is thin, and leave: for, on November 28, the opposition parties have called for countrywide protests on the demonetisation issue, and some may not be present.

The demand for an adjournment motion (under Rule 56 that would require voting) in the Lok Sabha remains on the table.