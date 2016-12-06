B.S. Bhullar to head DGCA

more-in

B.S. Bhullar, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has been appointed chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the latest appointments made in the rank of Additional Secretary in various Union Ministries.

Vaduvendra Mathur, Chairman and Managing Director of Exim Bank, has been shifted to NITI Ayog as Additional Secretary, while Malini Shankar, a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed Director-General, Shipping, in the Shipping Ministry.

11 appointments

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the appointments of as many as 11 senior-rank officials on Monday.

P.V. Ramesh Babu, a 1985-batch officer from Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Rural Electrification Corporation, while another official from the same batch, Rabindra Panwar, has been shifted from the Defence Ministry and appointed Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Home Ministry.

In Health Ministry

R.K. Vats from West Bengal has been brought on Central deputation for appointment as Additional Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Ministry in place of K.B. Agarwal, a 1985-batch officer from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, who has been returned to his parent cadre.

A 1986-batch officer, Anshu Prakash, has been moved from the Department of Heavy Industries to the Ministry of Rural Development as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser.

Women’s panel

The appointments include an Indian Revenue Service officer, Madhu Mahajan, as Member Secretary of the National Commission for Women, and an Indian Economic Service officer, Nagesh Singh, as Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Rural Development.