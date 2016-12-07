Aziz admits ‘insufficient evidence’ on Kulbushan Jadhav

Members of the Pakistan media watch a projection of a video showing arrested man Kulbhushan Yadav -- suspected of being an Indian spy -- during a press conference in Islamabad in this March 29, 2016 photo. Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday admitted that the government was presented with only “insufficient evidence” on Yadav, who is under detention. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday admitted that the government was presented with only “insufficient evidence” on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav who is under detention.

Addressing a full Senate chamber, Mr. Aziz said the dossier on Jadhav contained mere statements. “It did not have any conclusive evidence,” he was quoted as saying by the Geo TV.

“What the dossier contained was not enough. Now it is up to the concerned authorities, how long they take to give us more matter on the agent,” Aziz said.

Mr. Jadhav, who was reportedly arrested in Balochistan after he entered from Iran, has been accused by Pakistan of planning “subversive activities” in the country.

‘Confessional video’

The Pakistan Army had also released a “confessional video” of Mr. Jadhav, who said he was the serving Indian Navy officer.

India has acknowledged Mr. Jadhav as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied the allegation that he was in any way connected to the government.