Azad for Jaitley ouster over cash ban worries

Continuing his tirade against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, suspended BJP leader and MP Kirti Azad on Sunday termed the Minister an “inefficient” person, Mr Azad sought Mr Jaitley’s resignation, holding him responsible for the hardships faced by the common man post-demonetisation.

“It is Arun Jaitley who is bringing disrepute to the government... It is he who is responsible for the hardships faced by the common people post-demonetisation. The Finance Minister is an inefficient person and is also not an economist. He should resign,” Mr. Azad said.

“Our Prime Minister has taken a decision (of demonetising high value notes of ₹500 and ₹1000) and banks are indulging in converting crores of black money into white. In whose jurisdiction [do] these banks come? These banks come under the ambit of the Finance Ministry,” said Mr. Azad.

The MP attacked the government, saying it should have made preparations to deal with the situation post-demonetisation. “The government’s policy makers do not have practical knowledge. — PTI