As PM, Mamata spar, Hasina calls off trip

Pointing to ‘mismatch’ between New Delhi and Kolkata, preventing discussion on a full range of bilateral issues, sources in Bangaldesh on Thursday confirmed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s scheduled three-day visit would not take place in December.

Bangladesh is unable to engage with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the ‘present set of circumstances’, said an official hinting at the differences that have emerged between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the declaration of demonetisation.

Dhaka daily Prothom Alo has reported that the request for not holding the visit was made by Bangladesh and India agreed to it.

Ms Hasina’s visit was expected to begin on December 17. The visit was to include her official engagements in Delhi, and a pilgrimage to Ajmer.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday declared that the visit had not been firmed up and that Ms. Hasina was expected to visit India “as early as possible”.

However, Bangladesh sources indicated that the planning for the visit was at an advanced stage which was also firmed up by the visit of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to Dhaka.

Agreements were planned

The visit, which was to begin a day after the celebration of Vijay Divas of December 16, was expected to include crucial maritime and infrastructure-related agreements. During the visit the government of Bangladesh was to honour the Indian soldiers and their families for supporting the war of liberation of 1971.

However the agreements, including the ones in the military field, would be postponed and will be signed whenever Ms. Hasina decides to visit, sources said.

The Hindu had earlier reported that Bangladesh had expressed disappointment over the inability to hold fruitful dialogue with India over sharing of the Teesta waters. But a source said India has not extended the kind of positive response that Bangladesh wants on the sharing of river waters.

“The main issue is water sharing and not just the sharing of the water of Teesta. We expect a more sympathetic response from India on our demand for sharing of water on an equal basis,” said an official indicating that 92 per cent of Bangladesh’s water resource originates outside its boundaries.