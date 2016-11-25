As India retaliates, Pakistan moves UN

more-in

Situation poses grave threat to international peace: Maleeha Lodhi.

Alarmed by the escalation of tension with India along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan on Thursday asked the U.N. to act before the situation became a “full-fledged crisis.”

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.N. Maleeha Lodhi met Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson and Chef de Cabinet of the Secretary-General Edmond Mulet, and alleged that the situation posed a “grave threat to international peace and security.” According to a statement issued by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the U.N., Ms. Lodhi alleged that escalating tension “was a deliberate attempt” by India to “divert the attention of the international community from the gross human right violations being committed” by it in Kashmir.

Alleging that the attack on an ambulance trying to evacuate the injured was a particularly “abhorrent act,” she urged the U.N. to act.

The U.N. Department of Peace Keeping Operations was separately asked to mobilise the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to effectively monitor the LoC and the working boundary as a step to help ease the tension, a statement said. — PTI