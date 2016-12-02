Armymen removed from toll plaza near West Bengal secretariat

more-in

Journalists went to the toll plaza of the second Hooghly bridge and found that the Armymen were no longer there.

Army personnel at the toll plaza near West Bengal state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ have moved away late tonight as demanded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A temporary shed set up for them was also removed.

There was no official version from the Army about the removal.

The Chief Minister, who refused to leave office till Army personnel were removed from that toll plaza, however, still put up at ‘Nabanna’.