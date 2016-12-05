Army going great guns with deal for U.S. howitzers

more-in

India’s deal with the U.S. for 145 M777 ultra-light howitzers (ULH) finally breaks a long-running jinx for the Army, which has failed to induct any new artillery gun in the three decades since the Bofors scandal erupted in the late-1980s. Deals for several other types of artillery guns are in various stages of procurement.

The Army’s Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan (FARP) of 1999 envisages inducting nearly 3,000 guns of various types to equip the 220 artillery regiments.

Last week, the government signed the Letter of Agreement and Acceptance (LoA) with the U.S. government under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme in a deal worth $737 million.

In 21 months

“First payment will be made within five weeks after the the LoA is signed. Deliveries will begin 21 months after the initial payment,” a defence source said.

BAE Systems, which manufactures the guns, said “the company anticipates signing a contract in the coming weeks with the U.S. Department of Defence”.

After that, the company will conclude an offset agreement estimated at about $200 million with the India.

Of the 145 guns, 25 will be imported and the remaining 120 assembled in India. BAE Systems has already selected the Mahindra group as the local offset partner to set up an integrated assembly, integration and test (AIT) facility. Several other companies will be selected to execute the offset obligations.

The number of guns is expected to go up further as the Army’s requirement is massive.

The Army is close to inducting the Dhanush guns manufactured by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). Dhanush is an upgraded version of the Swedish Bofors guns.

80% indigenous

The Board says the 155-mm, 45-calibre gun, with a maximum effective range of 38 km, is 80 per cent indigenous.

The Army has already placed an order for 114 guns expected to cost about Rs. 1,600 crore and expressed interest for 300 more.

In November 2014, the Defence Acquisition Council had approved the tender for 814 155-mm. 52-calibre mounted long-range artillery guns to be built in India with technology transfer.

ATAGS weapon

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has indigenously developed a new 155, 52 calibre gun under the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) with a maximum range of 40 km.

This weapon was recently tested successfully.