Armed forces to get parity in pay

Meeting a long-standing demand of the armed forces for parity with civilian counterparts, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) on Friday granted them Non-Functional Upgrade (NFU) in pay and allowances.

“The Principal Bench of AFT, New Delhi, has allowed the grant of NFU to defence services officers in response to a petition filed by over 160 officers. The final judgment was announced on Friday and is applicable to all officers,” official sources said.

NFU entitles all officers of a batch who are not promoted to draw the salary and grade pay that the seniormost officer of their batch would get after a certain period. For instance, batch mates of a Secretary to the Government of India who have not been promoted will be entitled to the same pay after a certain time lapse.

The Sixth Pay Commission had granted NFU to most Group ‘A’ officers but not the military. Since then, armed forces had been demanding a one-time notional NFU to ensure parity. However, the Seventh Pay Commission gave a mixed verdict on it and the issue has since been referred to the anomalies committee.

The court has directed the government to implement NFU within three months from the date of the judgment and that arrears for the last three years be paid to petitioners.

“In pronouncing the verdict, the court has dismissed the submission by the Defence Ministry that defence services are not entitled to and do not deserve NFU,” one source observed.

The government will now have to take a call on implementing it or appealing against the verdict.