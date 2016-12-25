Anti-airfield weapon system test-fired

more-in

India on Saturday successfully tested the smart anti-airfield weapon system, capable of engaging ground targets in a range of 100 kms from a fighter aircraft, at the integrated test range here in Chandipur.

SAAW, an indigenously designed and developed 120 kg-class smart weapon, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a light-weight high precision guided bomb and one of the world class weapons systems, a DRDO statement said. The captive and release trials were tracked by Radar and Telemetry ground stations at ITR during the entire duration of the flight.

The performance of all systems was satisfactory with all the mission objectives achieved, the statement said.