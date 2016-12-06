Ansals assure court that they will not leave country

more-in

Businessmen and brothers Sushil and Gopal Ansal on Monday assured the Supreme Court that they would not leave the country without the court’s permission, and not until the review petitions in the 1997 Uphaar fire case were heard.

The court is yet to start hearing the review petitions filed by the families of the victims and the CBI against its 2015 judgment allowing the Ansals to get off by paying a total fine of Rs. 60 crore for negligence leading to the death of over 55 people.

A Bench, led by Justice J.S. Khehar, asked counsel for the Ansals to give an undertaking that his clients would not leave the country till the court heard the review petitions.

In the morning, senior advocate K.T.S. Tulsi, appearing for the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), said the Ansals might flee the country and prayed for an order to restrain them. The court then sought an undertaking from the Ansals.

The AVUT has been seeking an urgent hearing of the review petitions.

However, Justice A.R. Dave, the lead judge on the Bench that pronounced the 2015 judgment, retired in November. In its review petition, the AVUT said the ruling “bestows an unwarranted leniency on the convicts whose conviction in the most heinous of offences has been upheld by all courts, including this court, and a fine substituted for the sentences imposed on them without any reason.”