Amidst LoC firing, Pak DGMO calls up Indian counterpart

Indian and Pakistani DGMOs on Wednesday had an unscheduled hotline interaction amidst cross border firing from both sides.

Lt. Gen. Ranbir SIngh spoke to his counterpart at 6:30 pm, according to a press release. He was briefed by the Pakistani side on civilian casualities due to Indian firing. The Indian DGMO has emphatically stated that retaliatory firing was carried out targetting locations from where Pakistan had initiated ceasefire violation.

Lt. Gen. Singh had also brought the unethical mutilation of Indian jawans, cross-border infiltration and casualities caused on the Indian side due to firing from Pakistan, during the telephonic conversation.

Sources told The Hindu that Pakistani side has requested for a DGMO-level talks.

Nov 23, 2016

