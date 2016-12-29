Allot land to homeless, Centre tells States

more-in

In an unique initiative, the Centre has asked states to allot land to a female member of homeless families so that they can be provided with funds for construction of homes under a recently launched scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), the Centre is aiming to construct more than 2 crore houses by 2022 for families from lower income group or economically weaker sections, which will be supplemented with power, water and LPG connections.

Out of these 60 per cent houses will be constructed for the homeless and those living in kachcha houses belonging to SC and ST communities, Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav said.

He said the government will directly transfer Rs 1,20,000 into the account of beneficiaries in the plain areas. Besides this, they will also be provided Rs.12,000 for toilets construction and 90 days of work under MNREGA which is equivalent to Rs 18,000.

Similarly in hilly areas, beneficiaries will get Rs 1,30,000 for construction purposes along with Rs 12,000 toilets construction and Rs 18,000 from MNREGA.

“The priority is being given to homeless families and therefore states have been asked to allot land in the name of a female member of such family so that they can be provided funds for construction of homes,” Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha said.

Mr. Sinha further said already some states have alloted land to homeless families and few others are in the process.

To ensure transparency and checking diversion of funds, there will be geotagging of all houses which will be built under this scheme, Sinha said, adding that an online platform has also been created where all the required details of beneficiaries along with their pictures is being uploaded.

In November this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched flagship housing scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojna’ It is designed entirely for the rural masses, the ambitious scheme aims to provide affordable houses to all those living below the poverty line by the year 2022.