Allahabad HC stalls SP govt.’s bid to widen Scheduled Castes list

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stalled the Samajwadi Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to include 17 most backward castes (MBCs) in the Scheduled Castes list, a month after the State Cabinet passed the proposal.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice D. B. Bhosle and Justice Yaswant Verma directed the State not to issue SC certificates to the 17 castes. The court passed the order on a PIL petition filed by a Gorakhpur-based organisation, Dr Ambedkar Granthalaya Evam Jan Kalyan Samiti, arguing that issuing the SC certificate would allow candidates from these castes to contest elections from reserved seats.

The State has also been asked to file a counter-affidavit in two weeks.

Advocate-General Vijay Bahadur Singh, appearing on behalf of the State government, submitted that the State had sent the recommendation of including the 17 castes in the SC list for approval to the Centre. No fresh caste certificates had, however, been issued in the meanwhile, he said.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav last month had reopened the contentious issue of including the 17 most backward castes (MBCs) of the State in the Scheduled Castes list.

While this was not the first such move by the SP, it was viewed with suspicion by opposition parties given that elections were near. The 17 castes are Mallah, Kashyap, Kumhar, Dheemar, Bind, Prajapati, Dheevar, Bhar, Kewat, Batham, Kahar, Machhua Rajbhar, Nishad, Turha, Manjhi and Gaur.

BSP chief Mayawati had termed the State’s recommendations a “failed attempt” to “mislead people” right before the polls. Describing the SP’s step as a “hollow election stunt” and “legally wrong,” she had claimed the SP was merely trying to pull wool over the eyes of backward communities.

The inclusion of these 17 castes into the Scheduled Caste list has been a contentious issue since 2005, when Mr. Mulayam Singh first initiated the move. His government amended the UP Public Services Act, 1994 to make way for the inclusion.

However, since the power to declare any caste as “Scheduled” rests with the Centre, the UP government’s decision came to a zero in absence of the Centre’s consent. The decision was later quashed by the Allahabad HC.

When the BSP came to power in 2007, the facilities given under the proposal were also withdrawn.

The BSP feared that the motive of the Samajwadi Party move was to dent its votebank rather than benefitting the 17 MBCs.