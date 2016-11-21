After Mulayam’s 'no', RLD, JD(U) form alliance for U.P. polls

more-in

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Janata Dal(U) and local outfit BS-4 on Monday announced their alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The move comes after Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out entering into any alliance.

RLD chief Ajit Singh, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and BS-4 leader Bachan Singh Yadav held a joint press conference in Lucknow to announce their alliance that will contest in all the 403 Assembly constituencies.

“There is no name of this alliance as of now but it will be an honest alliance. Though this is an alliance of three parties, talks are on with other smaller outfits,” they said.

Mr. Ajit Singh said during the Bihar Assembly polls all ‘Lohia wadi’ and ‘Charan Singh wadi’ parties agreed for an “alliance with the SP” but then the SP declined.

“Now when alliance talks were on with the SP, Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav talked about merger,” he said, wondering, “Why he does not want any alliance against communal forces.”

Mr. Sharad Yadav said they were trying for unity for a long time and “Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav was projected as a leader but it did not materialise.”

“I would have merged my party with SP on Mulayam’s call but no time is left for this,” he said.

The SP supremo said recently that mergers with his party could be considered.

Mr. Sharad Yadav said that on an invitation from the SP supremo, he, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Mr. Ajit Singh, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda attended the silver jubilee celebrations of the SP here on November 5.

“At that time, it appeared that alliance talks have started but nothing came out of it,” he said.

Appealing to the people of the State to support the new alliance, the JD(U) leader said it wanted to take the politics of the State on the right track and people should “support” it.

JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi said that at the time of grand alliance (formed during Bihar polls) leaders had accepted everything what Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav said, but even after that he left it.

Asked about the possibility of the Congress joining the alliance, Mr. Ajit Singh said, “No talks have been initiated with the Congress in this regard.”