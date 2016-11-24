After DGMOs talk, border becomes quiet

Peace prevails: A farmer loads harvested paddy for transportation near the International Border in Ranbir Singh Pura, about 25 km from Jammu, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Channi Anand

more-in

Army spokesman says two infiltration bids foiled in north Kashmir; no ceasefire violations since Wednesday evening

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday witnessed an eerie calm on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), a day after the Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan revived a hotline to discuss the deteriorating situation.

Three Indian soldiers and 15 Pakistanis, three of them soldiers, were killed in the past two days.

There have been no major ceasefire violations since 6 p.m. on Wednesday, said security agencies in Srinagar and Jammu.

However, an Army spokesman said two infiltration bids were foiled in north Kashmir. But the Army did not disclose the timing of the bids. “Alert troops pushed back intruders in the Gulmarg and Nowgam sectors after heavy exchange of fire in the past 18 hours,” said a Defence Ministry spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Army Commander, Western Command, Lt. Gen. Surinder Singh, called on Governor N.N. Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu. A government spokesman said the latest situation on the borders, as a result of continuing cross-border shelling, was discussed.

Ms. Mufti, according to the spokesman, asked the Army Commander to extend all possible help to the civil administration in border areas for rehabilitation and safety of people living there.

The fresh escalation was triggered after Pakistani intruders mutilated the body of a soldier and killed two others very close to the LoC in Kashmir’s Macchil Sector on Tuesday.

The 2003 ceasefire agreement started falling apart after the Indian Army carried out surgical attacks on September 29.

Army sources said it was Pakistan which asked for a conversation at the DGMO level to discuss the situation.

“It shows that they are concerned. The Pakistani Army is now being hit unlike in the past when terrorists were pushed across the LoC. They are also on a continued state of heightened alert which they are not used to,” the sources said.

Pak. Army Chief’s claim

Pakistani Army Chief General Raheel Sharif termed the Indian ‘surgical strike’ a ‘drama’. “If Pakistan were to conduct a surgical strike, it would become a chapter in Indian textbooks,” Dawn quoted him as having said.

Gen. Sharif also held a special review meeting at Corps Headquarters in Rawalpindi to review the situation along the LoC.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan, Gen. Sharif said that “deliberate targeting of innocent civilians is unprofessional and unacceptable” and directed his troops that any future violations from India must also get “instant and effective response.”

Chief of Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman too reportedly said that Pakistan’s armed forces were “not worried about India at all” and it was “better if they [India] show some restraint.”