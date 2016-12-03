African national detained on Bangladesh border

more-in

The Border Security Force has detained an African national — fifth such capture in two months — in Belonia of south Tripura.

Peter Igwooba, 26, was detained after he entered India from the Bangladesh side before dawn on Saturday.

Mr. Igwooba, who claims to be a garment merchant, hails from Lagos in Nigeria. He and two of his countrymen crossed the border through the unfenced border in Belonia, but were intercepted by a BSF contingent led by Assistant Commandant Jiten Baxi.

While Mr. Igwooba was caught, his accomplices ran back to Bangladesh. The detainee claimed they wanted to visit a friend in Delhi and paid an agent to guide them to India.

Entries in his passport revealed that Mr. Igwooba had a valid visa to stay in Bangladesh till January 12, 2017. He reached Bangladesh on November 10 via Istanbul.

Cellphones recovered

Two mobile phones, a Bangladeshi SIM card, Rs. 2,600 of 100 denomination, some Nigerian currency and personal belongings were recovered from his possession. Police booked him under the Passport Act after the BSF handed him over to them.

Over two months, five African nationals have been arrested at different border locations.