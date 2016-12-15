Advani miffed at deadlock in Parliament

more-in

For the second time in the winter session of Parliament, former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader L.K. Advani has expressed anguish and concern over the way the session was a washout with continuous adjournments.

After Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day before lunch, Mr. Advani was seen speaking to Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, who gestured to Home Minister Rajnath Singh that the senior leader wanted to say something.

Mr. Advani then urged Mr. Singh that an all-party meet be called by the Speaker to end the gridlock in Parliament where hardly any business was conducted in this session. "By this behaviour, neither the government nor the Opposition wins, and Parliament loses," he is reported to have said.

As he was leaving the House, he again spoke to a couple of BJP members and expressed deep anguish at the way the session was conducted. He is reported to have expressed his opinion at the futility of course of action by all parties, even going so far as to questioning whether he should continue to be a member of the House.

His close aides told The Hindu that the senior leader was upset, and the offer to end his membership of the House was a reflection of that pain rather than a course of action he would be pursuing.