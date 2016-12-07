Advani dissatisfied over frequent parliament adjournments

Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Parliament was being disrupted, saying that neither the Speaker of the Lok Sabha nor the Parliamentary Affairs Minister was running the House.

He made these remarks after the House had adjourned for 15 minutes ahead of the lunch recess, with opposition MPs in the Well of the House over demonetisation.

“Neither the Speaker nor the Parliamentary affairs minister is running the House,” a visibly agitated Mr. Advani was heard saying. When Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar sought to soothe the senior leader, Mr. Advani was heard saying that he would “tell the Speaker that she was not running the House, I will say it publicly.”

Mr. Kumar gestured towards the press gallery in the House, possibly pointing out that Mr. Advani's remarks were being heard.

Mr. Advani then asked a Lok Sabha official as to how long the House had been adjourned, on receiving the answer that it was so till 2 p.m., he responded testily saying “why not sine die?”

The Winter Session of Parliament has not seen a single debate on any issue since it convened on November 16. The Income Tax amendments were cleared without discussion.