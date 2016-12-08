Advani bristles at the way Lok Sabha is run

BJP veteran L.K. Advani on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Parliament was being disrupted, saying neither the Lok Sabha Speaker nor the Parliamentary Affairs Minister was running the House.

He made these remarks after the House had adjourned 15 minutes ahead of the lunch recess, with the Opposition MPs in the Well over demonetisation.

Not pacified

“Neither the Speaker nor you [addressing Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar] are running the House,” Mr. Advani was heard saying. Mr. Ananth Kumar sought to soothe the senior leader, but Mr. Advani was heard saying that he would “tell the Speaker that she is not running the House, I will say it publicly”.

Mr. Kumar gestured towards the press gallery, possibly pointing out to Mr. Advani that his remarks were being heard.

Mr. Advani then asked a Lok Sabha official how long the House had been adjourned.

On receiving the answer that it was so till 2 p.m., he responded testily, “Why not sine die (end the current session).”

During the winter session that started on November 16, none of the debates in the Lok Sabha has reached conclusion.

This is not the first instance of a member of the Margdarshak Mandal, or the seniors’ group in the BJP, speaking up about the way Parliament is being run by the current regime.

Joshi’s point of order

On Monday, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi raised a point of order in the Lok Sabha and drew Opposition support. He said the name of Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar was mentioned against a motion in the English copy of the List of Business, while its Hindi version had the name of Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.