Act against supporters of terror: Modi tells Heart of Asia conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani greet the delegates during the inauguration of the 6th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference in Amritsar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

In an oblique reference to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged action against those who support and finance terror and endanger peace in the entire South Asian region.

“We must demonstrate strong collective will to defeat terror networks. Support for peace alone is not enough. It must be backed by resolute action,” Mr. Modi said.

“Silence and inaction against terrorism in Afghanistan and our region will only embolden terrorists and their masters....”

Mr. Modi was addressing the inaugural function of the 6th Ministerial Heart of Asia conference — Istanbul Process on Afghanistan in Amritsar being attended by leaders from south and central Asia and several western countries.

With Pakistan being represented at the two-day conference by its de facto foreign policy chief Sartaj Aziz, Mr. Modi said mere action against “forces of terrorism” was not enough and the world also needed to act against “those who support, shelter and finance them”.