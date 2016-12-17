Aamir Khan calls for supporting Narendra Modi’s demonetisation initiative

Actor Aamir Khan says demonetisation is a good move by the government to curb black money and hence all citizens should support the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He however was sad for the common man who has felt the pinch of the cash crunch the most.

“I haven’t faced any problems due to demonetisation as I don’t have back money at all. I pay taxes. Those who have black money will face problems. I make use of card be it debit or credit card whenever we buy something,” Aamir said at an event in Mumbai on Friday evening.

“I know common people are facing problem and I feel sad about it. Our Prime Minister has taken a good initiative and we must support him,” he said.

The government is encouraging people to switch to a digital regime and go cashless to rein in corruption.

On a question to whether going cashless will help, Aamir replied, “I am not an economist. If someone is doing some good work we should help them. I am into films… I can talk about that and not economy.”

On work front, the 51-year-old will be seen next as wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in “Dangal”. Then he has a special appearance in “Secret Superstar” and Aditya Chopra produced film “Thugs of Hindostan” with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.