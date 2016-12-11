Aadhaar is a must for JEE applicants

India’s unique identification programme Aadhaar is a “critical” step in enabling fairer access to government services and has “tremendous potential” for fostering inclusion, according to a United Nations report | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

Candidates must mandatorily have an Aadhaar number to apply for the JEE (Mains) examination, 2017, for selection to institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology. Those who do not have the number should apply for it and submit the details.

The last date for applying online for the JEE is January 2, 2017.

The Centre has taken the step to prevent impersonation in the examination, a public notification said. “The use of Aadhaar will help in ascertaining identities of the applicants at the examination centres in a convenient and hassle-free manner,” says the notice.

Those who have not enrolled for Aadhaar should apply for it at “an Aadhaar enrolment centre (list available at www.uidai.gov.in)”.

To help applicants who do not have an Aadhaar, the CBSE has set up facilitation centres (listed at www.jeemain.nic.in) in each city of examination for enrolment, it says, adding that this facility is free of cost. Candidates who do not receive an Aadhaar number in time can enter their 28-digit Aadhaar enrolment ID printed on the Aadhaar enrolment slip while filling the JEE form online.

“In case the Aadhaar enrolment facility is not available at the facilitation centres, the applicants should submit a request for Aadhaar enrolment. The facilitation centre will issue a registration number to such applicants.” This number should be entered by the applicants in the JEE application form.

The requirement is not applicable to candidates from Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya.