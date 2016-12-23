AMU shows the way, set to take cashless route

more-in

Aligarh Muslim University plans to go cashless. According to its officials, students can soon pay their fees as well as for their food in the canteen, among other things through card.

The AMU is installing PoS machines at every cash counter as part of the Union Human Resource Development Ministry’s mission for financial literacy.

Besides, the AMU is creating awareness in Aligarh through street plays about the benefits of going cashless to facilitate and smoothen the transition to a cashless university.

“Students can now make cashless transactions to pay their fees as the finance and accounts department has procured PoS machines for collecting the fees. The initiative has been taken under the Vittiya Saksharata Abhiyan (VISAKA) of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development,” said Prof. SM Jawed Akhtar, finance officer of the university.

Prof. Akhtar also assured that the university will soon have more PoS machines for collecting cash at its different income-generating establishments.

“The university’s gas agency, central automobile workshop, guest house and dining halls will also be equipped with PoS machines,” he said.

‘A series of steps’

He said the provosts of different hostels had been asked to organise events to inform resident students of all the university hostels about digital mode of payment being accepted in the university. “The university is taking a series of steps to ensure that there is more and more cashless transaction in the functioning of the university,” he said.