AIMPLB to form women’s wing

File photo shows women members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board addressing the media in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Says Centre’s move for Uniform Civil Code politically motivated, aimed at Uttar Pradesh elections.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has, for the first time, decided to form a women’s wing to expand social reform activities among Muslim women.

The Board has also decided to launch an all-India Muslim women helpline to provide guidance to them on family issues. A toll-free call centre in Urdu, English and eight other regional languages will be set up, AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jellani told a press conference at the conclusion of its three-day 25th general meeting here on Sunday.

The women’s wing would also deal with issues such as family disputes and education, he said.

Firing a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre regarding the proposed Uniform Civil Code, the Board dubbed it as “politically motivated” and aimed at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The response came at the three-day 25th general meeting of the AIMPLB in Kolkata which concluded on Sunday.

“The proposed UCC is definitely politically motivated...The Centre has failed on many fronts and being unable to keep their poll promises, they are trying to divert the people’s attention from other issues,” Mr Jilani said.

Reiterating their stand on the UCC, the AIMPB said these “Shariah laws are divine laws and cannot be modified, changed or altered by any person or authority.”

The Board also accused the Centre of not paying heed to its opinion before submitting its response on the issue to the Supreme Court. The AIMPLB alleged that after coming to know that the Centre is going to file an affidavit to the Supreme Court on the issues such as triple talaq, it had tried to convey its opinion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and five cabinet Ministers but received no response.

The AIMPLB also refuted allegations by “so called women activists” on triple talaq, divorce and polygamy.