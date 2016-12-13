AIDWA chief sees reverse migration

Subhashini Ali, CPI(M) leader and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) president, said here on Tuesday that the Centre’s demonetisation exercise had triggered a “reverse migration” from cities to villages as workers had lost their jobs.

At a press conference, she said the women of the country were “enraged” by the withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes by the government, as it had left them in the lurch.

“Women are angry and facing problems due to the demonetisation move. The Centre has taken away people’s money by taking this step,” she said.

Money denied

She said the people were being “prevented” by the government from withdrawing their own money from banks.

Observing that recall of old notes had hit people across sections, especially poor women, Ms. Ali said, “The owners offering small jobs are finding it difficult to pay salaries to their employees. Women of the poorer sections are the worst sufferers as their husbands are engaged in small jobs.”

She said the trend of reverse migration had set in after demonetisation.

“Reverse migration is being witnessed as thousands of people have lost their jobs and they are now returning to their towns and villages from big cities,” she said, adding these people are now concerned with how to sustain their families and feed their children.

Crops rotting

Ms. Ali said farmers had also been suffering as the buyers of their crops and vegetables had disappeared from markets due to demonetisation-induced cash crunch.

“Vegetables are rotting and farmers are forced to dump their produce. In such situation, it would be hard for them to arrange money for sowing the next crop,” she added. — PTI