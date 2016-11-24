AI staffer says she was assaulted on board

more-in

Cabin crew member claims the attack was unprovoked

Five foreign nationals allegedly misbehaved with and assaulted a 22-year-old woman cabin crew member of Air India on-board a Delhi-bound flight on Wednesday.

According to the police, the foreigners were under the influence of alcohol and the attack was “unprovoked.”

“A PCR call was received at the IGIA Police Station regarding quarrel with a woman. On enquiry, the complainant, a woman crew member of Air India, alleged that some passengers misbehaved, threatened and assaulted her when the flight was on its way to Delhi from Sydney,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia.

The five — three Australians, including a couple, and one each from New Zealand and Italy — were questioned at the airport and the police found that they were all under the influence of alcohol and had misbehaved with the woman.

Action under Aircraft Act

Since the attack took place on board the plane, the foreigners could not have been booked under legal provisions of assault. Action against them was taken under Rule 22 of the Aircraft Act which makes misbehaviour with a cabin crew punishable with fine.

The maximum penalty as per the aforementioned rule is a fine up to Rs. one lakh but in the present case the five were let off after being admonished.

All five were part of a group coming from Australia to attend the wedding of the daughter of the Australian with an Indian scheduled later this month in the Capital.

In another incident, a complaint was filed against one Sagar Sharma for smoking in a domestic flight from Guwahati to Delhi.