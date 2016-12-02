ACC approves high-level appointments

more-in

On Thursday the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved several high level appointments including that of Rupak Kumar Dutta Special Director of the CBI as Special Secretary.

A notification by the Ministry of Personnel said that Mr. Dutta’s appointment to the Home Ministry is being done after curtailing his present tenure from the date of joining up to the date of due date of retirement on October 31, 2017 or until further orders.

It said Rozy Agarwal has been cleared for the job of Executive Director (Finance) National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, from the date of assumption of the post for a period of five years or until further orders.

The ACC cleared the case of Rajiv Kishore as Executive Director(Admin) National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation for a period of five years or until further orders.

C.V. Dharma Rao has been named as Executive Director/DDG, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation for a period up to his retirement due on August 31, 2019.

It cleared the name of Ajay Kumar Lal for the post of Joint Secretary & Mission Director, National Mission for Justice Delivery & Legal Reforms (NMJDLR), Department of Justice for a period up to retirement due on August 31, 2019.

Shubha Thakur has been named as Joint Director General (JS level), Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation for a period of five years.

Pradip K. Tripathi will be the new Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy for a period of five years. Srivatsa Krishna is the new Secretary, Coffee Board, under the Department of Commerce for a period of two years.

Shri T Venkatesh’ case for the job of Executive Director, Tobacco Board, under the Department of Commerce has been approved for a period of two years. Arnab Roy has been made as Deputy Chairman, Tea Board, under the Department of Commerce for a period of two years.

The ACC approved A. Ajith Kumar as Executive Director, Rubber Board under the Department of Commerce (by curtailing his tenure as Chairman, Rubber Board) for a period up to his due date of retirement on May 31, 2018.