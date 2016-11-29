National

AAP MP found guilty of violating security rules

more-in

A Lok Sabha panel has said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann was guilty of breaching security rules by videographing Parliament House. The nine-member panel headed by BJP MP Kirit Somaiya will submit its report to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday.

Mr. Mann had set off a controversy during the monsoon session in July, by live-streaming the security arrangements at Parliament House on social media. The panel had been set up to go into the incident.

Sources in the panel said it had recommended a one-day suspension for Mr. Mann from the Lok Sabha as a deterrent.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2016 1:47:43 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/AAP-MP-found-guilty-of-violating-security-rules/article16726644.ece

© The Hindu