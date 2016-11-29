AAP MP found guilty of violating security rules

more-in

A Lok Sabha panel has said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann was guilty of breaching security rules by videographing Parliament House. The nine-member panel headed by BJP MP Kirit Somaiya will submit its report to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday.

Mr. Mann had set off a controversy during the monsoon session in July, by live-streaming the security arrangements at Parliament House on social media. The panel had been set up to go into the incident.

Sources in the panel said it had recommended a one-day suspension for Mr. Mann from the Lok Sabha as a deterrent.