A winter session that saw a lot of heat

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi on the last day of the winter session. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The winter session of Parliament ended on Friday as a near complete washout. Repeated disruptions from Treasury benches and the Opposition saw both Houses facing early adjournments almost every day.

Only four Bills were passed in the entire session — the amendment to the Income Tax Bill in the Lok Sabha as a money Bill, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill in both Houses, and two Appropriation Bills. This leaves around 20 other Bills already introduced in Parliament, to be discussed. These will now ostensibly be moved to the Budget session. No Bills by private members were taken up.

Before the session began, 55 Bills were pending, and 10 more introduced. With four passed and one withdrawn, now 60 are pending.

But this session was remarkable for a number of reasons.

Though discussion on demonetisation of currency was listed in both Houses, whenever the topic was taken up, there were disruptions. The Lok Sabha had detailed discussions on whether to allow debate with or without voting, but the actual debate never happened. According to members of the Opposition, this was also the first time in the history of independent India that the Treasury benches themselves disrupted proceedings.

Despite repeated requests for the presence of the Prime Minister in both Houses, when Narendra Modi did present himself, shouting of slogans ensued, leading to adjournments. Outside of Parliament, in his speeches to the public, Mr. Modi said the Opposition were stalling proceedings and that the government was ready for a debate on demonetisation.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke on demonetisation in the Rajya Sabha, calling it an “organised loot and legalised plunder.”

“Even supporters speak of the long run. Those who say demonetisation is good in the long run, should recall the quote: ‘In the long run, we are all dead’,” he said. He added that the GDP could decline by three per cent thanks to this move.

Dissatisfied over frequent adjournments, senior BJP leader L.K. Advani pointed out that neither the Speaker nor the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ananth Kumar, were running the House. Mr. Advani was seen in attendance almost every day of the session. The Opposition took his words to be an indictment of the way the government was handling the session.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying, “Thank you Advaniji, for fighting for democratic values within your party.” Mr. Gandhi also placed the blame, this time on the government, for not allowing him to speak in Parliament. “The Prime Minister is giving speeches across the country, but is afraid of coming to the Lok Sabha,” he said.

President Pranab Mukherjee too criticised the way Parliament was being run this session. “My teacher taught me that three Ds are essential in democracy. And those three Ds are debate, dissension and decision. But there was no fourth D. At least my teacher did not tell me that there is a fourth D called disruption,” he said.

“Disruption is totally unacceptable in the parliamentary system. People send their representatives to speak, not to sit in dharna or to create any trouble on the floor,” Mr. Mukherjee said.

On the last day of the winter session, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Hamid Ansari said, “Regular and continuous disruptions characterised the session. The symbolism of dignified protest, so essential for orderly conduct of parliamentary proceedings, was abandoned. All sections of the House need to introspect on the distinction between dissent, disruption and agitation.”

Speaker of the Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan agreed with him saying that the House needed more discussions and less disruptions.