A saree for a rupee to ‘celebrate demonetisation’

Crowds queue up to get the one-rupee saree in Bidar on Monday.

A small cloth shop owner in Bidar, Karnataka is promoting demonetisation with his own prize scheme: for two days since Sunday he has sold sarees at a rupee each, the only condition being that the payment has to be made with a Re.1 note. No coins.

“Demonetisation is all about notes,” says the trader, whose shop is in the heart of the town, near the hospital.

The one-rupee saree offer spread like a summer fire and his shop was virtually swamped on Monday morning, sparking fears of a stampede. The police arrived just in time and controlled the crowd.

The saree scheme is the brainchild of Chandrashekar Pasarge, who owns Srishti Drishti Saree Centre. He claims to have sold 3,000 sarees on Sunday before more people heard about the offer and made a beeline for the shop. The sarees are acquired from Hyderabad.

The self-styled entrepreneur swears that he will continue with the deal till he sells one lakh sarees.

Are one rupee notes easy to get? No, but the crowds at the shop had the currency. Jayavanti Suryakanth, a school teacher points out that many people keep Re. 1 notes in prayer rooms as part of their offering.

Hundred to one

Each saree is claimed to cost around Rs. 100, but Mr. Pasarge says he does not worry about losses. “This is more of a gift than a sale,” he adds. A board outside the shop says the offer is to celebrate ‘Christmas, New Year and demonetisation.’ Proceeds will go to the temple of Sri Anantha Shayana in Shamrajpura Agrahara near Bidar. Mr. Pasarge asserts that he does not fully understand “the complex economics” behind demonetisation, but believes the move will do everyone good.

His daughter Dristhi says the idea for the saree sale came from her grandmother. “I told my father to give away a saree a rupee for all, poor or rich.”

The queue at the shop is made up mostly of women, though there are some men. Rehana Bi, who works as a maid, says she skipped work on Monday to buy a saree. Her husband is an auto rickshaw driver.

But it is not just the less affluent who are here. Ms. Suryakanth, a school teacher, said, “My neighbour told me about it and we came here together.” She is sceptical about the quality of the cloth, though.