A home-grown movement inspired by al-Qaeda

Base Movement stayed off radar by avoiding Internet, mobile phones

The aim of the ‘Base Movement’, a home-grown terror outfit, is to ‘Islamise’ the country.

When was the Base Movement formed?

It was on January 26, 2014 that N. Abbas Ali (27), a painter in the temple city of Madurai took an oath with his four friends to establish the ‘Base Movement’ in India, a recently discovered terrorist outfit responsible for explosions at five judicial courts since April this year.

Why was it formed?

Their aim was to ‘Islamise’ the country and since they were against the barbaric practices of Islamic State, falling back on al-Qaeda was the natural choice.

A senior Home Ministry official said till last year, the group limited its activities to sending letters to various jails and other district authorities citing grievances against the jail administration. But, this year onwards, it started planting explosives at courts.

They were careful enough to not cause many casualties. They wanted to wreak revenge on the courts for the ‘atrocities’ unleashed against Muslims.

Why were they not caught till now?

With each blast they got emboldened, said the official, as security and police agencies were unable to lay their hands on them for nine months. They were careful enough to not use mobile phones or any other form of Internet communication. All the five blasts they carried out was in the vicinity of Madurai. They carried out the first blast on April 7 at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, then at Kollam in Kerala on June 16, at Mysuru in Karnataka on August 1, at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on September 12 and at Malappuram in Kerala on November 1.

Who is the chief of the group?

N. Abbas Ali, a painter who also owns a small library in the name of Dar-ul-Ilm, which primarily stocked religious books, in Nelpettai in the heart of Madurai city. It was here that the five friends took the bayan (oath) pledging their allegiance to the Base Movement, inspired by the al-Qaeda.

What is the significance of the name of the group?

‘Al’ of ‘al-Qaeda’ means ‘Base’ in Arabic, and the five friends, who were inspired by the global terrorist outfit, decided to name their group after that.

How did the five accused meet?

Ali and the four others — S.Suleiman (23), M. Samsum Karim Raja, M. Mohammed Ayub Ali (25) and Karuvayan Samsudeen — are all followers of the Salafi sect (puritan form of Islam) and they hit a common ground at a mosque in Madurai.

It was Ali who brainwashed the others to form the group but soon Suleiman, a software professional, took over the reins. Suleiman used his skills to draft the threat messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various foreign countries in a pen drive which was recovered from the blast site in Malappuram.

There have been no casualties in the blasts carried out by them. Why so?

Their objective was not to kill anyone but only to spread scare.

In three blasts they carried out, they did not put any shrapnel. But in the last two blasts at Mysuru and Malappuram, they improvised and made a powerful bomb that could have caused many deaths. They deliberately placed the bombs in less crowded places like parking lots and toilets. They wanted to register their presence. The bombs were placed by Samsum and Suleiman.

How did they gather explosives and money?

Samsudeen, a local gangster who has cases registered against him, collected the readily available explosives used in firecrackers from local markets.

He was also associated with Al Ummah, a defunct terror group in south India. Abbas managed to collect money on the pretext of charity donations from visitors to places of worship.