A dedicated TV channel to promote digital payments

In an attempt to promote cashless transactions post-demonetisation, the government on Friday launched TV channel, DigiShala, to educate people on various modes of electronic payments, including e-wallets and mobile banking.

“Television is one of the most effective and far-reaching mediums to create awareness and impart education. We are rolling out a dedicated TV channel to inform citizens about digital payment ecosystem, benefits and processes,” Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Free-to-air channel

DigiShala is a free-to-air channel and would be broadcast nationally on DD Free Dish DTH service. The potential viewership of the channel was more than 2 crore people across the country.

The channel, aimed at the rural and semi-urban population, would show programmes depicting step-by-step demos of making digital payments using UPI, USSD, Aadhaar, e-wallets, cards, besides various talk shows and panel discussions on products and services offered under Digital India.

Mr Prasad said the aim was to help citizens and small traders to switch to digital payments.

The launch of the TV channel is part of the government’s ‘Digi Dhan Abhiyan’, under which a new website ‘Cashless India’ has been rolled out.

“The website www.cashlessindia.gov.in will serve as a knowledge repository providing information on different types of digital payment methods, schemes to create awareness among citizens, government notifications and guidelines regarding digital payments,” the Ministry said.