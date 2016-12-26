A New Year not flush with cash

Rare commodity: The currency presses are not able to keep pace with the demand for new notes. | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Restrictions on withdrawal of cash from banks and ATMs are likely to continue beyond the December 30 deadline announced by the government as the currency printing presses and the RBI have not been able to keep pace with the demand for new currency notes.

As the 50-day deadline for completion of the demonetisation process draws near, bankers seem to be agreed that the restrictions would have to continue even in the New Year to maintain the orderly working of the banks.

The banks are not in a position to disburse even the current limit of ₹24,000 a week in many places and are rationing currency depending on availability.

If this limit is withdrawn for individual and businesses from January 2, banks are unlikely to meet the higher demand for valid currencies given the current cash position.

“Most of us think that the withdrawal limit will not be completely withdrawn. It can be relaxed if the cash situation improves,” said a senior public sector bank official.

At a time when banks are struggling to meet the demand of individual customers, it would be impossible to service MSMEs and big corporates which require cash in large quantity, the official said. The practical way would be to relax it gradually, he added.

Need for cash

Recently, SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya indicated that restrictions on withdrawals could not be lifted entirely unless more cash is made available to banks.

After the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, the government fixed a limit of ₹24,000 per week on withdrawal from bank accounts and ₹2,500 per day from ATMs in view of the currency crunch that followed.

The government and the RBI has not specified when the restrictions will be withdrawn.

Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa had said the withdrawal cap would be reviewed after December 30.

Even bank unions are of the opinion that the restrictions cannot be done away with in one go.

In all likelihood the restrictions on withdrawal would continue for some more time in the best interest of banks as well as customers, said All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Harvinder Singh. The currency supply situation is known to everyone and it would be difficult to lift the limit from January 2, Mr. Singh said. The MSMEs are waiting for the cap to go to withdraw as per their requirement. — PTI