7th Pay Commission benefits extended to Central, State university teachers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared salary hike for nearly eight-lakh teachers and academic staff of higher educational institutions, implementing the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Revision Committee.

This comes after the implementation of the Commission for government servants.

The decision will benefit 7.58 lakh teachers and equivalent academic staff in the 106 universities and colleges funded by the UGC and the HRD ministry; 329 universities funded by State governments and 12,912 government and private aided colleges affiliated to state public universities.

The pay scales will be applicable from January 1, 2016.

“In addition, the revised pay package will cover teachers of 119 centrally funded technical institutions — IITs, IISc, IIMs, IISERs, IIITs and NITIE,” said an official press statement.

The implementation will mean an annual financial liability of ₹9,800-crore for the Centre.

“The implementation of the pay revision will enhance the teachers’ pay in the range of ₹10,400 and ₹49,800 as against the extant entry pay due to the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission for the pay of teachers. This revision would register an entry pay growth in the range of 22% to 28%,” the statement said.

For State government funded institutions, the revised pay scales will require adoption by the respective governments.

The Centre will bear the additional burden of the States on account of revision of pay scales, the statement said.

The decision, Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said, is expected to improve quality of higher education and also attract and retain talent in the academia.