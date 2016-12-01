$750-million deal for 145 artillery guns

more-in

NEW DELHI: After years of negotiations, India on Wednesday signed a government-to-government deal with the U.S. for 145 M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzers worth $750 million under the Foreign Military Sales programme. This is the first major artillery deal signed by India after the Bofors scandal in the late 1980s.

The manufacturer, BAE Systems, will conclude an offset agreement estimated at about $200 million. Twenty-five guns will be imported and the remaining 120 assembled in India. BAE Systems has already selected the Mahindra group as the local offset partner.