75 per cent score is a must for NIT seat

Those score below 75 per cent in Class 12 board exam not eligible

With the government notifying changes in the eligibility conditions for admission to the National Institutes of Technology, students in the general category who score below 75 per cent in the Class-12 board examinations will no longer be able to join NITs irrespective of their JEE (Mains) performance. The changes will be applicable from the next academic session itself.

“Ninety-nine percent of students getting admission in the NITs score above 75 per cent in board exams. So, it is not going to adversely affect candidates. There is a very small chunk that will be affected and we have received very few responses from people who have expressed concern over this,” said an official.

With this change, the NITs will follow the eligibility criteria followed by the IITs. The eligibility criterion for admission to the IITs is 75 % in Class-12 for general candidates.

The website of the JEE Mains says: “There shall be no weightage for the 12th class marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination. For the candidates to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced)/JEE(Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For the SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.”

The 31 NITs offer admission to about 18,000 students each year at present, which is higher than the 10,000 students the IITs admit at present.

Online forms from Dec. 1

About 12-13 lakh students appear for the JEE Mains at present, of which just 2 lakh are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced, which determines admission to the IITs. The admission to NITs is done on the basis of performance in JEE Mains.

The online application process will start from December 1, 2016 and the last date for application is January 2, 2017.