The Dr. M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Awards were presented on Tuesday at a ceremony in Mumbai to seven of India’s most-respected women artistes — vocalists Girija Devi, Kishori Amonkar, Aruna Sairam and Vishaka Hari; dancers Yamini Krishnamurthy and Vyjayantimala Bali; and Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai.

M.S. Subbulakshmi’s birth centenary celebrations, which began last year at the Sri Shanmukhananda hall, is concluding with a week-long festival that began on September 12.

Giving the keynote address, V. Shankar, chairman of the Sri Shamukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, said while the first day of the festival showcased the life and times of M.S. Subbulakshmi through the medium of theatre, the second day was meant to symbolically award seven great women performers, corresponding to seven notes on the musical scale.

Mr. Shankar spoke of M.S. Subbulakshmi’s compassion for the poor, her reverence for her gurus and the incredible affection she had for her rasikas.

He narrated how she sang for a full extra hour in a concert for the benefit of a poor elderly couple who had walked the whole day to reach her concert but had arrived late. The artists who accompanied her often stayed with her for several years, a mark of the respect she afforded them, he said.

Each of the awardees was given a shawl, a cut-out of Ms Subbulakshmi, a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh and a CD with a collection of her songs.

Responding to the felicitation, legendary Thumri singer Girija Devi said she was honoured to receive the award. She recalled how Ms. Subbulakshmi had come to visit her in Benares and she had, in turn, paid her a visit in Chennai.

Hindustani singer Kishori Amonkar said M.S. Subbulakshmi was an exemplary ambassador of Indian classical music in both India and abroad. She used the occasion to give a message: the promotion of Indian classical music be seriously considered by the Cultural Ministry. “I am seeing a gradual deterioration in the younger generation and I think the Ministry should take this seriously and see that classical music survives and continues to provide bliss to many.”

Dancer and former actor Vyjayantimala Bali said the award was not only special for her but one of the greatest rewards God has bestowed on her.

Dancer Yamini Krishnamurti recalled how she and Ms. Subbulakshmi had been part of many music festivals together.