450 people on the radar for IS links

more worry: Four men with suspected IS links being brought to an NIA court in Kochi in October. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police need to be sensitive while making arrests in terror-related cases, says Union Home Minister

There has been a jump in the number of people under watch in India for their ‘links’ to the terrorist outfit, the Islamic State (IS), a senior Home Ministry official told The Hindu.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) during a presentation at the annual Directors-General of Police conference in Hyderabad said that presently 450 people in India were under surveillance for their alleged links with the IS, up from 250 persons till last year.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh who sat through the presentation is learnt to have told the top officials that police need to be sensitive while making arrests in terror-related cases and if by mistake someone has been arrested and found not guilty, then he would be the happiest if that person is released.

On Sunday, the three-day conference concluded with police officers discussing many topics: Threat from radicalisation; the Indian experience and future challenges; technology deficit in policing; emerging challenges in policing; attempts at creating social tensions and impediments in development.

In the past two years, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State police have arrested 68 people for their alleged links to the IS. “The NIA and State security agencies have so far arrested 68 IS supporters/ sympathisers,” Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir told Parliament last week.

50 held this year

Mr. Ahir said 50 people were arrested by security agencies in 2016, of whom 11 belonged to Maharashtra. The break-up for other States was Telangana (11), Karnataka (7), Uttarakhand (4), Kerala (6), West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu (2 each) and Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Delhi and Rajasthan (1 each)

The Home Ministry has already prepared a blueprint and a national social media policy to counter cyber threats from terror outfits.

An official said IS recruiters begin by identifying possible candidates who ‘share’ or ‘like’ pro-IS literature, and then encourage them to share more content before trying to inspire them into travelling to IS-controlled areas in Iraq and Syria. The government has also been working closely with intelligence agencies in the UAE, Syria and Turkey to try and cut off the routes for Indian nationals.

“The most preferred route for Indians is to travel to Dubai, Saudi Arabia or Bahrain on a tourist visa and from there to Turkey. Once in Turkey, it is easier to cross over to Syria. Recently Turkey has tightened vigil along its border and deported at least six Indians when they were trying to cross over to Syria,” said the official.