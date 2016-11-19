Financial investigation agencies have identified 374 big jewellers across the country who sold about 4,000 kg of gold in just two days after the demonetisation announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.
“On November 8, records show that the sales of many jewellers had increased by five times, which creates a suspicion of malpractice. Transaction details are being verified,” an official said.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.