4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat’s Kutch district

more-in

Tremors were felt in parts of Kutch district of Gujarat as an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the area on Wednesday morning, an official said.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported following the quake, officials added.

“An earthquake of 4.2 intensity on Richter scale was recorded with its epicentre being 15 km south-southwest of Rapar in Kutch district,” an official from Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

The quake was recorded at 10.51 a.m. IST, the official said.

“Even before that, two mild intensity quakes, one measuring 1.6 on Richter scale with its epicentre 18 km of Rapar, and another of 2.8 intensity, whose epicentre was 20 km from Rapar, were recorded in the same region at 7.55 a.m. and 10.29 a.m. respectively,” he said.

Kutch Collector M.A. Gandhi said that after the quake, district officials collected information from taluka and village levels to ascertain its impact.

“As the intensity of the quake was higher than normal, we rushed our officials to see if it has caused any damage, but everything is normal,” Mr. Gandhi said.