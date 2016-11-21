4 jawans injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation

A jawan takes position during patrol near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

more-in

Four Army jawans were injured as Pakistani Army resorted to heavy cross-border firing in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night, in the third ceasefire violation in less than 24 hours.

“Pakistani Army resorted to heavy cross-border firing in the Rajouri sector, in which four of our soldiers have been injured,” an Army officer said.

He said the Army was giving befitting response to the Pakistani fire and the exchange of fire was going on till last reports came in.

Sunday night’s violation came a day after a BSF jawan and a woman were injured and two houses damaged when Pakistan troops targeted Indian posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Nowshera (or Naushera) and Sunderbani sectors of Rajouri with mortar attacks and small arms fire.

On Saturday morning, Pakistan Army resorted to violation of the ceasefire in the Nowshera sector and in the afternoon, they started firing in the Sunderbani sector targeting Indian posts and civilian areas.

On Thursday, Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts and civilian villages along the LoC in the Pallanwala sector of Jammu district.

Pakistan troops on Tuesday targeted Indian posts with heavy firing and shelling for four hours along the LoC in Rajouri, forcing Indian troops to retaliate.