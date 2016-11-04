Four Indians have been rescued from the cargo vessel MV Navi Moon, which caught fire at Marsa Alam in Egypt, and are being brought back home, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday.

According to reports, the general cargo vessel caught fire on October 20 in Red Sea, south of Ghalib port, when it was en route to Suez. “I am happy four Indian sailors have been rescued from MV Navi Moon on fire and brought home. Good job by Sanjay Bhattacharyya,” Ms. Swaraj tweeted.

Mr. Bhattacharyya is the Indian Ambassador to Egypt. — PTI