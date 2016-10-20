show of solidarity: Actor Soha Ali Khan during a recent candlelight march from the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi in support of her upcoming film ‘31st October’.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that Bollywood movie, 31st October, based on the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was certified for release after the deletion of all offensive scenes.

The CBFC made the submission before a Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal which is hearing a PIL plea opposing the film’s release, claiming that it is against the ideology of the “oldest political party of the country.” Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

Petitioner Ajay Katara’s lawyer told the court that a 55-second video clipping of the film had been released online and it showed an actor, bearing close resemblance to an existing political figure, inciting violence. Mr. Katara has not named the political figure. The Bench asked Mr. Katara’s lawyer whether there had been any “instances” of violence after the release of the video clipping and trailers, and whether anyone else has expressed views similar to that of the petitioner. The lawyer said ‘no.’

After hearing arguments of both sides. the Bench said it would pass orders and reserved its verdict.

During the brief hearing, the CBFC’s lawyer told the Bench that the film, starring Soha Ali Khan and Vir Das in the lead, had come to it for certification in July last year and the Board had asked the producers to delete several scenes. The Board said the movie, scheduled to be released on October 21, had been certified for public viewing after the deletions, as ordered by CBFC, were made.

Mr. Katara had filed the PIL petition afresh after the High Court on October 5 had refused to entertain it, saying the plea was “badly drafted” and the CBFC was neither approached before, nor made a party. The petitioner filed the petition again after making the CBFC a party. The plea says the film contains various scenes “aimed at a political figure.”