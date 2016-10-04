It will take thrice the time the Supreme Court gave to the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) to even make a rapid assessment of what ails the Cauvery basin, the Centre said on Monday.

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to form the CMB on October 4. It wanted the CMB to rush to the river basin and soak in the ground reality in three days, prepare a report and have it filed in the apex court by October 6 in time for the next hearing.

In an application, the Centre said this was undoable. It would take more time to get a “realistic picture” of the ground realities. Even if it were a “rapid assessment”, an expert team would require at least 30 days to travel the 80,000 sq. km basin and conduct physical inspections.

In an application asking the court to modify its September 30 order, the Union Ministry of Water Resources suggested the setting up of a ‘high-power technical team’ to make the assessment.

The Ministry said sending out this team would be in the “fitness of things” rather than forming a CMB and doing a rush-job. The government said the team could be asked to leave for the inspection immediately.

The inspection would cover Karnataka’s four reservoirs – Hemavathi, Harangi, Krishna Raj Sagar

and Kabini – and Tamil Nadu’s Mettur, Lower Bhavani Dam and Amaravati.

While the water to Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu comes from a measuring point, namely, Biligundulu in Karnataka, the water to Lower Bhavani Dam comes from Kerala and from Tamil Nadu itself.

“The water has to be measured at the reservoirs in Karnataka at the point of Biligundulu for Mettur Dam and at the measuring point, that is, Lower Bhawani Dam. Assessment of drinking water and water for standing crop for the States concerned is also to be made,” the Centre explained.

The court is likely to take a decision on this point on October 4.