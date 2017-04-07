3 soldiers trapped after avalanches in Ladakh

At snail’s pace: Vehicles make way through a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Srinagar on Thursday.

more-in

Five soldiers were trapped when their Army post got buried following multiple avalanches in the Batalik sector of Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday, an Army official said. Two were rescued later.

Unprecedented snowfall in J&K triggered the avalanches, the official said.

Efforts are on to save the three trapped men, he said. “Specially trained Avalanche Rescue Teams have been deployed.”

Flood alert in Valley

A flood alert was issued in the Kashmir Valley after the Jhelum river crossed the danger mark in south and central Kashmir in the wake of incessant rains and fresh snowfall. A government spokesperson asked people residing along the embankments of the river and those living in the low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

The rains have triggered flash floods in north Kashmir and scores of people were evacuated in the Baramulla district. Several low-lying localities were submerged in capital Srinagar.

(With inputs from Peerzada Ashiq)