3 soldiers trapped after avalanches in Ladakh

Five soldiers were trapped when their Army post got buried following multiple avalanches in the Batalik sector of Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday, an Army official said. Two were rescued later.

Unprecedented snowfall in J&K triggered the avalanches, the official said.

Efforts are on to save the three trapped men, he said. “Specially trained Avalanche Rescue Teams have been deployed.”

Flood alert in Valley

A flood alert was issued in the Kashmir Valley after the Jhelum river crossed the danger mark in south and central Kashmir in the wake of incessant rains and fresh snowfall. A government spokesperson asked people residing along the embankments of the river and those living in the low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

The rains have triggered flash floods in north Kashmir and scores of people were evacuated in the Baramulla district. Several low-lying localities were submerged in capital Srinagar.

(With inputs from Peerzada Ashiq)

