Assam police chief Mukesh Sahay at the spot after three soldiers were killed and four others injured in an ambush by militants at Pengri in Tinsukia district on Saturday.

Three Army jawans were killed and four injured when an Army convoy was attacked on Saturday by suspected militants of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) at Pengeri in Tinsukia district of Assam.

“The ambush happened around 5.30 a.m. Militants had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the road. When the convoy stopped after the explosion, the militants fired indiscriminately on the soldiers,” Army sources said.

They added that the attack was carried out by a group of 15 militants in which two vehicles, a jeep and a truck, were destroyed.

One soldier was killed on the spot while two soldiers succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, Defence Ministry officials said. The three dead soldiers have been identified as Havildar Multan Singh, Havildar Rishipal Singh and Naik Narpat Singh.

The four injured jawans were airlifted to a nearby Army base hospital.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the situation. “Spoke to Assam CM who apprised me of the situation in the wake of blast in Tinsukia,” he later tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)